Xbox Series X | S: Putting FPS Boost to the test with game

Digital Foundry is responsible for analyzing a feature especially dedicated to those who use the backward compatibility of the console.

Microsoft confirmed during the afternoon of this Wednesday its commitment to continue improving the backward compatibility of Xbox Series X | S with previous generations of the company’s consoles. The project, started in 2015 with the Xbox One family, now takes a step forward with the FPS Boost feature, which employs methods to almost double and in some cases quadruple the frame rate of some video games. Digital Foundry has reviewed this feature, now available to everyone.

Thus, apart from taking advantage of improvements in resolution, Auto HDR, Quick Resume or reduced loading times, the retrocompatible titles of Xbox Series X | S will gradually begin to receive a configurable option to significantly increase the FPS, the rate of refresh on screen, with cases where the figure will be up to 120 FPS.

FPS Boost: feature now available on Xbox Series X | S

At the moment, Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 and Watch Dogs 2 are the chosen ones, and the British media draws positive conclusions from their integration into the new generation of consoles from the North American company. “These first five games were running at thirty frames per second on Xbox One S, and four of them now run at 60FPS on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S,” comment Richard Leadbetter and John Linneman.

While they call the initial selection of titles to showcase the feature strange, they believe it is an option that will please those who have already enjoyed the backward compatibility improvements on Xbox One X. This goes one step further. “They are worth a try, and we believe that, like us, you will be impressed by the improvement and will look forward to seeing the next selection, especially with Xbox One X games, which will have more noticeable and sensible improvements for owners of Xbox Series X (Xbox Series S does not benefit from original Xbox One X enhancements such as 4K).

Soon we will know more video games equipped with FPS Boost, although the periodicity of update of that list of chosen ones is unknown.