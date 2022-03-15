Xbox Series X | S Outsells PS5 For The First Time During The Month Of February In Europe

During the month of February in Europe, more Xbox Series X | S sales were registered than PS5 for the first time since its launch.

The sales results during the month of February in Europe show relevant data in the panorama of the current consoles. For the first time Xbox Series X | S has surpassed PS5 in this range since the launch of both models at the end of 2020.

Xbox Series S, key role in the new generation of Microsoft

Xbox’s achievement in February is driven by the availability of Xbox Series S. According to the results, both PS5 and Xbox Series X “continue to have issues at the stock level.” Foxconn already anticipated it during the past year: the shortage of semiconductors “will continue until 2022”.

Microsoft was able to increase the manufacture of this model given the facilities to manufacture its components compared to Xbox Series X. Given the lack of availability of the superior model (and distribute part of the existing ones to supply the Xbox Gaming Cloud servers), users are depositing their confidence in it, in addition to the gap of 200 euros between the two prices.

Series X is similar to PS5 in that it's harder to produce, supply constrained + some are being used for xcloud You can produce more Series S consoles with less resources It's also $299, has an attractive offer w/ Game Pass and is on shelves more than PS5 / Series X. Good combo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 15, 2022

According to data from the European market, at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the installed base of the new generation of Microsoft is 50/50. Quite the opposite of what happens with PS5, where 80% of its placed consoles correspond to the model with a disc reader. If we analyze the data, as Daniel Ahmad explains, the PlayStation situation is different given the few changes that its two models have.

And what happens in Spain?

According to GameReactor, as of February 27, things are even between PlayStation and Xbox so far in 2022. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S have sold around 12,000 units, slightly below that of the Japanese firm. Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, continues to do its thing with more than 70,000 units sold.