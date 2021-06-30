Xbox Series X | S, official Battlefield 2042 consoles; confirmed agreements

Battlefield 2042: The two next-gen Xbox models will be the official Battlefield 2042 consoles, among other collaborators across PC and beyond. Battlefield 2042 teams up with various brands in the realm of consoles, PC and beyond. Electronic Arts confirms the main sponsors of the new DICE shooter, among which its collaboration with Microsoft stands out. Xbox Series X | S will be the official game consoles during its promotional period and once it is put on sale in the market.

Xbox is just the beginning: Logitech, NVIDIA and more

This union matches the information related to NVIDIA. We know that the manufacturer will be the official partner of Battlefield 2042 on PC, which is accompanied by the use of several of its technologies, such as DLSS and Reflex. Without leaving computers, Logitech stands as the leading sponsor for peripherals on the same platform. This agreement guarantees “game audio presets with optimized equalization” on the brand’s headphones, among other things. In relation to the last two collaborators, Western Digital will be the official storage partner with its WD_Black seal.

The most surprising sponsorship goes through the vehicles. Polaris joins Electronic Arts to represent its off-road range in real life within the battlefields of Battlefield 2042. The first of these will be the Polaris Sportsman ATV, a quad that we have already seen in motion during its first gameplay.

We remind you that Battlefield 2042 went to market for its launch on October 22. The new installment of the saga will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC; in the latter it will do so on a variety of clients, such as Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. By clicking on this link you will be able to read all the details of its official presentation.