Xbox Series X/S offers Dolby Vision HDR in order to Insiders

Xbox: Expanding the amount of resources available to Xbox Series X / S owners, Microsoft has announced that some owners of those platforms that are part of the Xbox Insider program have already begun to receive an invitation to use Dolby Vision HDR in their games.

The announcement in question was made in a message posted on Twitter by Larry Hryb, Microsoft’s programming director known to the community as Major Nelson, and guarantees that the system will offer the community “brighter light effects, better contrast and more vibrant colors. ”. For that, it is necessary that your TV also supports the system and is up to date with the updates.

Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/iU2RktHvPG — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 14, 2021

It is worth remembering that Dolby itself had announced last year that the Xbox Series X / S would be the first console to receive this technology sometime in 2021. So it may not be long before the system is available to the entire community.