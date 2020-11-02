Xbox Series X | S: Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV

Microsoft confirms the different multimedia and streaming applications available from launch day on its new generation of consoles.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will have several multimedia and streaming applications from the day of its launch, remember, on November 10, 2020 in Spain. This has been confirmed by Microsoft through a new entry in the news section of its official website, announcing that popular apps such as Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube and others will be integrated into the interface of both consoles from day one.

The most popular multimedia apps from day one

Thus, as Microsoft has detailed through an official statement, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will integrate the most popular multimedia and streaming applications in their menus from the same launch day; the main apps are:

Netflix

Disney +

HBO Max

Spotify

Youtube

YouTube TV

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

NBC Peacock

Voodoo

FandangoNow

Twitch

Sky go

NOW TV

Sky Ticket

And it is that according to Microsoft, access to these new apps will be faster than ever thanks to the new interface of the console and its optimized operation, with ultra-fast loads, also with a much more direct, agile and comfortable access. In addition, some of these multimedia apps will be compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, including Netflix, Disney + and Vudu, in order to offer superior image and sound quality in characteristics such as color, brightness and contrast.

We recently knew all the details of the new interface of the new generation of Xbox consoles, with the availability of the same menu design for the Xbox One family. Microsoft’s new generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, arrive at stores on November 10, 2020 at a recommended price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively.



