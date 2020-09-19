Xbox Series X S Launch in get new content Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics will receive a new playable character, new powerful enemies and more at no additional cost with its release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Gears Tactics will add new content with its launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Jack, the friendly robot companion in the saga, will debut as a new playable character. It will have more than 20 new abilities that will offer support to the rest of your squad, such as being able to control enemy units or empower certain areas.

New Supreme quality gear will be added, rewarding players after killing bosses or battling new enemies: the Locust Deviant. They are a modification of existing troops, but with improved capabilities.

The remote controls have been “optimized” from their original PC release. As it cannot be otherwise, it will make use of the capabilities of the new generation of Xbox, reaching 4K resolution at 60 images per second on Xbox Series X. Whatever model you have, thanks to Smart Delivery you will receive the corresponding version wherever you go. find.

All new playable content will reach the Steam and Windows 10 version on the same day, November 10 at no additional cost. On console it will also participate in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from the first moment.



