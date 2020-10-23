Xbox Series X / S in Brazil on November 10

Microsoft took a while, but behold, the company finally confirmed that the new Xbox Series X / S arrive in Brazil on November 10, the same release date for consoles worldwide.

The date had already been revealed in the international market since the beginning of September after the leak of information from the Xbox Series S and a quick movement of the United States Xbox team, confirming in a few hours all the details. In Brazil, for some reason, Microsoft waited as long as it could before stating the release date for the console duo here.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will arrive with very different formats and changes in their specifications, as we have detailed here, but Microsoft says that both will be able to run games in the same configurations and graphics, with the main difference being only the resolution.

The consoles will support 120 fps, ray tracing, improved graphics and shorter load times, but the Xbox Series X will be able to play 4K games at full resolution, while the Xbox Series S will play games at 1440p.

That way, games on the Series X will be heavier for the simple need to download textures and render the game at a higher resolution, something that the Series S won’t have to face.



