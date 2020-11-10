Xbox Series X | S: How to see hours played

We teach you to check how many hours you have played your favorite video games on Xbox Series X | S. Did you expect such an amount?

How much time have you spent on your favorite games? Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hit stores to mark the beginning of Microsoft’s next generation, but that doesn’t stop us from continuing our progress on all Xbox One games or previous company machines thanks to their backward compatibility. If you want to know how many hours you have invested in each of your games, keep reading.

How to see hours played on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Turn on your Xbox.

Take your controller and click the Xbox button; Now, access the Trophy (Achievements) and select See all my achievements.

Now, choose the game that you want. In our case, for example, Forza Motorsport 7. Several tabs will be displayed. Click Statistics.

There you will see a lot of statistical data, your achievements and other completed or pending progress; you can even compare them with your friends. Also, the number of hours dedicated.

If you played your titles on Xbox One and now you will on Xbox Series X | S, you will not lose any achievements or progress: everything is maintained. In addition, you can also continue playing on a compatible Android mobile phone through the Xbox Game Pass app via streaming (what we used to know as Xbox xCloud).

Finally, it should be noted that even if you delete your games, your progress is not lost. They will still be there and you can keep everything even if you change your console because everything is linked to a profile.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S go on sale worldwide this November 10. The first of them costs 499 euros, while the other model, a solution with more discreet features, designed for people with Full HD televisions and not 4K, costs 299 euros. We invite you to know all their differences here along with the launch games catalog, which amounts to 30 titles.



