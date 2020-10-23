Xbox Series X / S gets official release date in Brazil

Today (23), through a press release, Microsoft revealed a very important piece of information for its Brazilian community that confirms a rumor that emerged in September: together with the global launch, Xbox Series X / S consoles arrive in our country on the 10th of November!

“This is the most anticipated moment for our fans. We are very happy to launch the Xbox Series X / S in Brazil, which was only possible with a great prioritization of our market ”, said Bruno Motta, Brazilian manager of Xbox.

As already revealed in September, the simplest version and only for digital media, the Series S will have a suggested price of R $ 2,999. The X Series, with a higher processing capacity and disk reader, will cost R $ 4,999. It is worth remembering that both devices will come on the same day of the free arrival of the EA Play service to the Xbox Game Pass.

“The development of two consoles in parallel, from the beginning, allowed us to offer the most powerful hardware of all time on the Xbox Series X and to make the next generation of games available and accessible to more players at launch with the Xbox Series S. deliver greater immersion using the DirectX Ray Tracing, 60 FPS with the possibility of reaching 120 FPS, fast loading using the power of the SSD and great power generated by the balance between CPU and GPU ”, explained Motta.

For anyone thinking about purchasing one of Microsoft’s new next generation consoles, just go to the list with official resellers and find out which store is best for you!

