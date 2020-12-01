Xbox Series X / S gets new update in November

Microsoft announced on Monday (30) the new system update for the Xbox Series S / X, bringing a redesigned interface to the new generation consoles. According to the update, players will have access to new dynamic themes and will be able to view the optimized game insignia and pre-install Game Pass games.

The Xbox Series S / X interface can be customized with up to six new dynamic themes, each with its color palette and motion transitions. In addition, users will be able to know which games benefit from improved visual quality through the automatic HDR feature, which will now be visible on the guide for everyone to inform their activation.

In the games library, it will be possible to identify which titles have improved versions for the new generation, as each thumb of the optimized games will present an insignia with the X | S for easy viewing.

For achievement fans, progress will be fully visible on the Game Activity tab, recording more details and allowing you to follow other friends who are playing the same title, both to monitor your list of achievements and to join events in the game. The achievement tracking feature can also be activated.

From the beginning of the system configuration, players will be able to add family accounts together with the main one, adding screen limit for children and many other services directly from the cell phone or the video game. The Xbox Family Settings app allows all profile monitoring and is available for Android and iOS.

The Xbox Game Pass has gained a number of functions, including the ability to “play later” some titles and pre-install games that are due for “soon” release.

The update is available starting this Monday (30).



