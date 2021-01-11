Xbox Series X / S gets new Pulse Red controller

Xbox Series X owners can now keep an eye on a new video game accessory. This is a new red controller called Pulse Red, the fourth option in the line of the newly launched console and announced by Microsoft this Monday (11).

The Pulse Red model comes to add to the list that already has the options Carbon Black, Robot White and Shock Blue, and will be available in stores from February 9th for US $ 64.99 (excluding taxes and fees, equivalent to approximately R $ 358) bringing the same elements seen in the existing colored editions.

