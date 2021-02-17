Xbox Series X / S gains FPS Boost mode up to 120fps

Microsoft introduced a new feature for its Xbox Series X / S consoles that promises to make the gaming experience of past generations even better thanks to the new FPS Boost mode, allowing old titles to be played at up to 120 fps.

Thus, Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games that run on Microsoft’s backward compatibility system may have their frame rates doubled or even quadrupled, since many titles were still played at a rate of 30 fps.

The list of games compatible with FPS Boost is still timid. At this first moment, only five games with the new high refresh rate mode achieve significant improvements to run at 60 fps or 120 fps. Check the available titles:

Watch Dogs 2

Far Cry 4

UFS 4

Sniper Elite 4

New Super Lucky’s Tale

The novelty is exclusive to the number of frames per second played on your TV (a TV with HDMI 2.1 is required for 120 fps). Thus, if you are expecting a jump in image quality as well, this will not happen, since the resolution of the games remains the same.

Watch Dogs 2, for example, continues to run at just 900p on the Xbox Series X / S, the resolution reproduced the previous generation, but now goes from 30 fps to 60 fps on new consoles.

As expected, FPS Boost mode will gain more compatible titles in the coming months, so the timid list of only 5 supported games is expected to grow more and more over the course of 2021, as this is a change in the Direct3D API that releases the highest update rate, with no need for the developer to rewrite the game.