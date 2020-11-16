Xbox Series X | S Beats Xbox One On Debut In UK Debut

The first day of both consoles on sale exceeded 150,000 units sold for Xbox One; Xbox Series S sold a third of that running total.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have sold some 155,000 units in their UK debut. According to data advanced by VGC, the new generation of Microsoft consoles has managed to surpass the Xbox One records with 150,000 units sold in its first two days on sale (November 2013); So Xbox has set its new UK land launch sales record.

Considering the United Kingdom as a reference market when it comes to monitoring the sales of Xbox consoles is no coincidence. Outside of the United States, a country where the Redmond firm has a larger community, the British archipelago is the world’s second largest market for them.

Great debut for Xbox Series X | S in the UK, but below PS4 and PS5

Other interesting data that have emerged from this first sales report of Xbox Series X | S in its debut is that it has come very close to surpassing the PlayStation 4 record in 2013. Sony’s machine, which accumulates more than 113 million consoles worldwide, maintains the best record with some 250,000 units sold in its first 48 hours available in stores.

Likewise, it is also below the start of the PSP, the first portable console in Sony’s history, which managed to capture the eyes of tens of thousands of British gamers back in 2004 with a debut of over 185,000 units sold; the best-selling platform on its first day in history in that country.

One of the limitations that Xbox Series X | S has encountered in this context is the stock limitation. Recognized by Microsoft itself, the demand for consoles has been above the available stock, so that fewer than possible have been sold in a scenario without limitation of units. The North American company is working to get rid of the “sold out” sign in the main stores before the end of the year. This week the PlayStation 5 arrives in European stores, from which fewer units available than desired are also expected.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available for 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. We invite you to read our analysis of the high-end model and the entry model.



