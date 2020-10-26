Xbox Series X / S are shown in detail in new video

With just a few days to go before the launch of the Xbox Series X / S, which will hit shelves around the world on November 10, Microsoft today released a new video with everything you need to know about your new video games. Check out:

It is a “walkthrough”, or step-by-step showing the main features of the systems with only a minimum of editing, focusing on showing the most real experience possible from the moment we connected the consoles to their internal navigation.

Here we can take a good look at your dashboard, dynamic themes, customizable colors and system fluidity. We also have a redesigned Microsoft Store, a little gameplay from Gears 5 and the use of the Quick Resume system, which allows you to jump almost instantly between the Dirt 5 and Subnautica games.

Finally, we also took a good look at the media sharing system through the Share button, which allows you to quickly send your best photos to your friends via the new Xbox app. What did you think of the video game demo? Comment below!



