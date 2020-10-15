Xbox Series X | S: all launch video games

Microsoft shares the complete list of titles that will enjoy graphical and performance improvements from the same day of launch of both consoles.

On November 10, the new generation of Microsoft arrives in stores with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, two consoles that bet on two different ways of facing the next-gen but that share a more than promising common element, the Smart Delivery, the option to improve transgenerational games with Xbox One and that the new consoles will run with higher quality. Now, Xbox has shared the complete list of video games that will have this option available from the same launch day of both machines.

All games confirmed with Smart Delivery

Thus, Microsoft has shared the list of 30 games that can be purchased from day one, that is, November 10, for Xbox Series X and S, including all those with the Smart Delivery function already enabled. The list of titles is as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of ​​Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

To this list, more titles will have to be added from the launch of the console on the market, such as the expected Cyberpunk 2077 or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, among many others, and which will also receive their own optimization for Xbox Series X and S.



