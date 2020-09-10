Xbox Series X / S | All games confirmed for release

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Dirt 5 and many more have confirmed their release date for the day of the new console.

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale this November 10 at a price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. Regardless of the differences between the two consoles, the players who make the leap to the new generation of consoles from the North American company want to play video games, and we are going to talk about that here. It is time to review all the games confirmed for the day of Xbox Series release.

Games available for Xbox Series X / S on November 10

For now, until Microsoft updates or adds new names to this list, there are several titles that will accompany its release on the market for the new generation along with Xbox Series; two of them from Ubisoft and many others from Microsoft itself with the release of new, updated or improved versions to take full advantage of the new architecture.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Watch Dogs Legion

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Dirt 5

Tetris Effect: Connected

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Forza Horizon 4 (4K + 60 FPS patch)

Gears 5 (patch)

Gears Tactics (console version premiere)

The Falconeer (new RPG from Tomas Sala and Wired Productions)



