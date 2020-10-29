Xbox Series X / S: administrators reveal game details

Xbox Series X / S consoles are still a few days away from leaving the pre-sale period to be made official in the world market. However, the executives responsible for the new generation of video games are sharing information about backward compatible games.

It is not new to the public that the devices will be allowing gamers to take advantage of titles that were previously purchased on both the Xbox Series X and Series S, with many having a base library to test the new consoles.

However, recently Jason Ronald Director of Product Management at Xbox, shared on Twitter that both video games will be compatible with games that were released for Xbox 360 and One, even first generation. Among titles, only those who need Kinect will not be backwards compatible.

After 500K+ hours of testing, we’re are excited to share that all Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games playable on Xbox One today, except for the handful that require Kinect, will be available – and look and play better – on Xbox Series X|S at launch. — Jason Ronald (@jronald) October 28, 2020

In addition, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, confirmed in an interview with Gamereactor that the original games, which were developed by Xbox Game Studios, will receive a PC version through Microsoft Store and Steam stores, focusing on reaching the largest number possible of players at this first moment.



