Xbox Series X price has been announced!

A new claim has emerged about the price of the next generation console Xbox Series X, which Microsoft will launch in 2020. Although many claims have been made about the price of the highly anticipated console, the silence on the Microsoft side still preserves itself.

How much will the Xbox Series X price be?

This time the leaked news emerged with the popular chips brand Pringles. The notes of the brand, which is planned to make a bundle with Microsoft, have been leaked and the price details about the new generation Xbox have been announced.

As a result of the agreement between Pringles and Microsoft, it is stated that the lucky ones will win one of the 46 consoles that are planned to be gifted. Another detail revealed in this agreement is that the campaign will be held in South Africa and the price of the new console has emerged from South African Rand. In other words, the price of the Xbox Series X was revealed in the agreement notes of the two companies. Of course, it is not known whether this is a contract or a direct price.

According to the notes, the 46 consoles turned out to be Rand 621,000 in total and Rand 13,500 each. According to what is understood from here, the unit price of the console will be between 800 and 900 dollars.



