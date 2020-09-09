Xbox Series X price and release date announced!

The price and release date of the next generation console Xbox Series X game console that Microsoft will launch in 2020 has been announced. After the price of the highly anticipated console, Sony’s reaction is expected.

Xbox Series X price and release date

Microsoft announced the price and release date of the next generation Xbox Series X game console, which is expected to mark this year. Accordingly, Xbox Series X will go on sale abroad on November 10, 2020. Microsoft announced the price of its new console as $ 499. US-based pre-orders will begin on September 22nd.

Xbox Series X specifications

– CPU: 3.8 GHz 8-core AMD Zen 2 (3.6GHz with SMT)

– GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 1.825 GHz 52 CU, Custom RDNA 2

– Processor Base: 360.45 mm

– Process: TSMC 7 nm technology

– RAM: 16 GB GDDR6

– Memory Bandwidth: 10 GB at 560 GB / s, 6 GB at 336 GB / s

– Internal Storage: Custom 1 TB NVMe SSD

– I / O Speed: 2.4 GB / s (Raw), 4.8 GB / s (Compressed)

– Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card

– External Storage: USB 3.2 HDD Support

– Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

– Performance: 4K 60 FPS (up to 120 fps)

What do you think about the price of Microsoft’s new console? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.

