Xbox Series X Presale: where to reserve consoles Mexico

The new Microsoft consoles will be released this November 10 in Mexico. We give you all the information on where you can pre-purchase the available models.

After knowing that this November 27 the pre-sale of Microsoft’s new generation consoles will open in Mexico. We give you the information of the retailers where you can make the pre-purchase.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S can be purchased from this Tuesday through the pre-sale system in some portals to be able to receive it on November 10.

Pre-order Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy

The store specialized in electronics only has the Xbox Series S available with the possibility of buying it up to 18 months without interest with participating cards.

Set it aside for $ 8,499 pesos

Reserve Xbox Series X / S at Bodega Aurrerá

The self-service store only has the Xbox Series S with promotions of up to 20 months without interest.

Set it aside for $ 8,499 pesos

Pre-order Xbox Series X / S at Wal-Mart

The self-service store sold out the Xbox Series X within a few minutes and only had the Xbox Series S available with up to 20 months without interest with participating cards.

Set it aside for $ 8,499 pesos

The Xbox Series X was sold out in less than 30 minutes in all the online stores where it was available, hopefully we will have more news about Microsoft’s powerful console soon. If you want to know all the details of this console, be sure to read all our coverage.



