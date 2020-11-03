Xbox Series X: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Thomas Mahler, director at Moon Studios, assures in a publication that there will be “nothing comparable” to the visual experience that his video game will offer.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will render at 6K resolution on Xbox Series X, then rescale down to 4K; This has been stated by Thomas Mahler, director of the video game at Moon Studios, in an official post on the Resetera portal in which users discussed the visual aspect of the game in the new generation of Microsoft. But there is more; and it is that the creative himself has added that there will be “nothing comparable” to the visual experience that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will offer in the next-gen.

Rendered at 6K and rescaled to 4K

Thus, Thomas Mahler, director of Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Moon Studios, has stated categorically that his title will offer a mode on Xbox Series X, through its corresponding update, that will be able to render the graphics at 6K to later rescale them to 4K, to which he added that “I don’t think there will be anything comparable in terms of image quality for a long time. Prepare your LG OLED! ”, Along with a nice smiley.

To all this we must add that Xbox Series X will offer a performance in this case of up to 120 FPS, offering a unique visual experience, in part, thanks to the attractive visual section of the game and its impressive artistic design. Let us remember that any user who has a copy of Ori and the Will of the Wisps or is an Xbox Game Pass subscriber and purchases an Xbox Series X, will be able to enjoy all these improvements for free in the new generation of Microsoft.

Don’t miss our analysis of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, a magnificent metroidvania action platformer with a totally spectacular audiovisual finish, and which apparently will be more enhanced than ever thanks to the raw power of the new console. Microsoft’s most powerful generation.



