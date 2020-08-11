Xbox Series X news to be revealed in another way

Microsoft changes methodology to offer news about the next generation. In this way, they will not be limited to a monthly event.

Microsoft has made the decision to abandon the Xbox 20/20 program. The North American company, in a statement signed by Jerret West, head of marketing, has advanced this information to make it clear how they will face the communication task around Xbox Series X in the remaining months of 2020: they will not be limited to a monthly event.

“We want to be flexible with the way we connect with you”

If until now the appointments with Xbox were approximately once a month, from now on they eliminate the nomenclature “Xbox 20/20” because “it implied that we were going to be publishing information in only one way, through a dedicated program each month ”, They wield. “We have a lot more to share about Xbox Series X news, new games like Halo: Infinite, and cloud play through Xbox Game Pass. We will share that news through various ways, “they continue in the statement.

Sometimes it will be a dedicated show like what we already knew — see the Xbox Games Showcase in July; at other times, videos may be uploaded directly to the Xbox YouTube channel, while at other times they will update the Xbox Wire blog with new posts packed with information. “We want to be flexible with the way we connect with you.”

Thus, the months from August to December will be faced by Microsoft with the aim of offering news with a more open methodology, a fundamental period for the sale of its new console, Xbox Series X, whose price is currently unknown; same as its output catalog, although in this article we collect all the games that have their availability confirmed in 2020.

This Monday we woke up with news that shows what is already an open secret: Xbox Series S, a possible new model of the console with reduced features and, apparently, also a more moderate price. Soon we will leave doubts. Phil Spencer has anticipated that this August we will have news about the new generation.



