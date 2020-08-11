Xbox Series X: Microsoft reveals release

The Xbox Series X is scheduled for release in November, but still has no date set. The price of the new console, as well as the exact start of sales, remains a mystery. Microsoft made the announcement on Tuesday on the official Xbox blog, along with news of the postponement of Halo Infinite. Previously scheduled for the end of 2020, the game that marks the return of Master Chief arrives on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC (Windows) only in 2021.

It is worth remembering that the PlayStation 5 (PS5) competitor promises powerful specifications, such as offering Zen 2 processors, graphics using AMD’s Radeon technology and high-speed SSDs. Another highlight is the graphics card with 12.1 Teraflops of computational capacity.

Xbox Series X launch

In addition to the Xbox Series X launch announcement for November, Microsoft highlighted the amount of games available for the video game. “There are thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when the Xbox Series X launches globally in November.” The company points out that more than 50 new games arrive in 2020 optimized for the Xbox Series X.

Highlights include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Watch Dogs: Legion. Other popular titles have also been optimized to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware, such as Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Madden NFL 21, for example. It is worth mentioning that, with the Smart Delivery feature, it is possible to buy titles once – on Xbox One, for example – and then download them on Xbox Series X.

Last Monday (11), an alleged new generation Xbox controller leaked on the Internet. Rumors indicate the existence of the Xbox Series S, also known by the code name Lockhart. The console would be a simpler version of the Xbox Series X that would arrive at a lower price. In addition, it is possible that it allows access to the same games as the Xbox Series X, albeit with greater graphics limitations. Recently, the same joystick appeared in Anatel’s certification process.



