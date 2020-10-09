Xbox Series X: Microsoft clarifies what its temperature

Despite the controversy and rumors, Aaron Greenberg denies possible problems and equates its behavior to that of an Xbox One X.

The temperature of Xbox Series X will be equivalent to that of an Xbox One X. This is how Aaron Greenberg, head of the Xbox communication area, wanted to close the debate, in response to a user through the social network Twitter. Despite reports from some media with early access to a preview version of Microsoft’s next-generation console, it seems that the heating of the machine will not go beyond normal in hardware like this.

“The console will emit the heat of the system through the exhaust, like any other console,” he begins by saying in a message published during the afternoon of this Thursday. “Our team of engineers has confirmed that the heat coming out of the console is not significantly different from that of an Xbox One X,” he adds, since it all depends on the level of stress placed on the CPU and RAM memory of the console. machine. “This matches the experience I have had at home: quiet, fast and impressive power for its size,” he ends.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, on sale November 10

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the latter only digital, will go on sale on November 10 worldwide for 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. To know the differences between the two, we recommend consulting this article.

On the one hand, Xbox Series X will come equipped with a GPU of 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz and custom RDNA 2; for its part, in Xbox Series S will be 4 TFLOPS of power. Both will incorporate a 1 TB NVME SSD type memory for Series X and in 512 GB, half, for Series S also NVME type. For the rest, Xbox Series S will not reach 4K resolution but will settle for 2K (1440p), although its size will be 60% smaller.

What won’t change between the two is Ray-Tracing and Xbox Velocity acceleration technology, as well as backward compatibility with thousands of games from across Xbox history since launch. And yes, all covered by the advantages of Xbox Game Pass.



