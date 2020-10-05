Xbox Series X: list of games to be released this month

In a post posted today on the official Xbox website, Aaron Greenberg, General Manager and Game Marketing at Microsoft, confirmed that the full list of games that will be improved for the Xbox Series X / S will be revealed by the end of October. .

The post, launched in celebration of the year 2020 of Xbox Game Studios and the excellent goals that the group managed to achieve, announced that several information about new titles, gameplays and more will be presented during October, revealing the complete list of games optimized on the consoles of new generation.

“Over four generations and thousands of playable titles this year, this will be the longest launch line in gaming history,” said Greenberg. “We will be sharing even more details about each game that will be fully optimized for the launch of the Xbox Series X / S later this month, in addition to showing more gameplay for those titles. So stay tuned for more.”

