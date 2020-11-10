Xbox Series X, launch event: time and how to stream online

We tell you what time and how to stream online the Xbox Series X and S launch event, where we will have new news about games and more.

Microsoft celebrates the arrival of the new generation of consoles with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as masters of ceremonies. The North American company will broadcast this Tuesday, November 10, an official live streaming through its social networks to show the consoles, news of the games with which it goes on sale and other surprises that we still do not know. We can follow it strictly direct.

How to watch the Xbox Series X | S event live online

With four hours of duration (240 minutes of event), Microsoft will carry out this broadcast live from 20:00 (CET) on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming. According to the shared information, we will see news about the versions optimized for the new generation of Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Watch Dogs: Legion, Tetris Effect Connected, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, The Falconeer, Grounded, The Medium, Dirt5, Halo MCC, Bright Memory and Scarlet Nexus as well as participation from Xbox members, brand ambassadors, MVPs, Xbox FanFest attendees and much more.

We will also have material from Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released worldwide on November 10 with improved performance on Xbox Series X | S; although the next gen version will be requested until 2021. Countries like Mexico, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom and France have detailed their individual local events to celebrate the new generation of Microsoft consoles; more information in the links at the bottom of this news.

What time is the Xbox Series X | S worldwide event?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 8:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 hours

Cuba: at 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 12:00 hours

Honduras: at 12:00

Mexico: at 1:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 12:00

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 11:00 am



