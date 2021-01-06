Xbox Series X is on the agenda with a new issue

The game consoles, which marked the last period of 2020, made a big impression on both Microsoft and Sony sides. Although the consoles on which new technologies were offered were admired by a great number of people, they also received criticism arrows. Microsoft Xbox consoles, which have become the focus of some criticism, are now on the agenda with a big problem.

Xbox Series X controller connection problem

Some Xbox Series X controllers are experiencing connectivity issues with certain games. The connection problem that stops sending input in games has infuriated the game lovers. The issue that existed since the first release of Series X caused hundreds of complaints on the Xbox forum in mid-November. Microsoft, which handled the situation before a very long time, promised the players that it would fix this problem in the Xbox Series X.

“When I installed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, my controller started connecting and disconnecting on its own,” the user pointed out in an Xbox forum. For example, it makes the game unplayable by connecting and disconnecting about 5 times in 10 seconds. ” made his statement. He also stated that more than 1700 users on the forum had the same problem.

Following these complaints at the forum, Microsoft team said, “We are aware that some players may be experiencing disconnections with the new Xbox Wireless Controllers. Our teams are actively working on a solution that will be included in a future update, ”he said. At the same time, Microsoft encouraged users who had the problem to update their game controllers to the latest version.

