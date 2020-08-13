Xbox Series X is as quiet as Xbox One, says Phil Spencer

The head of Xbox ensures that the console will make very little noise and will have a sound equivalent to that of the most advanced model of the current Xbox One.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, commented during the last episode of Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking that Xbox Series X is as quiet as Xbox One X, the highest-end model of the current generation of Microsoft consoles.

The manager, who has also commented on the delay of Halo Infinite in this meeting with the scriptwriter, designer and video game journalist, is really proud of the design of the console, which will hit stores this November at a price to be determined: ” On both the GPU and CPU side, these consoles are basically powerful computers. I wanted a big fan that could spin a little slower so we wouldn’t make noise. I wanted to make a really quiet console. I love what we did with Xbox One X; the silence of the console is something we continue to focus on ”.

“When I put the X Series next to my One X, it didn’t make any more noise than I saw with One X”

Next, he talks about the sound, the noise that Xbox Series X will make when exposed to a large data load. “When I put the X Series next to my One X, it was no more noise than I saw with One X,” he says in this regard. To which he adds: “You just plug it in, put it anywhere and you have this great improvement. All my games are working and sounding the same way as my Xbox One X did, but with a lot more power. ”

In comparison with PS5, Sony’s solution in the domestic market for the next generation of consoles, also scheduled for the end of 2020, Spencer has preferred not to resemble one system with the other due to their different architectures. “PS5 runs at higher frequencies [2.23 GHz on the GPU vs 1.82 GHz on Xbox], so they are running in different chassis and that poses different design challenges; something equally true for both consoles ”.



