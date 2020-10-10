Xbox Series X in detail: console, controller, expansion card

We compare it to other consoles, controllers from other Xbox consoles, and much more. Image gallery so as not to lose detail.

Xbox Series X has been with us for ten days now, a console with which we are working to bring you all the possible content during the next few days. If in the Taberna de Meristation we talk to you about our impressions and we show it live, and later we show you a video with the Quick Resume system so that you can see the system installed in this console, today it is the turn to show you a gallery with images to the detail of the console, the controller and the 1TB seagate expansion card.

In addition, we also compare it with other platforms in the Xbox family. In this way, you can see it next to Xbox One X and Xbox 360, in addition to photographing the controls from the first Xbox to the current one, passing through the Elite controller of One. We also show you the miniscule size of the memory card , comparing it with a pendrive and with a hard disk of the same brand, Seagate.

Image gallery with great detail

Console measurements

For those who do not know, the console has measurements of 15.1 x 15.1 x 30.1 centimeters high (or long if you place it horizontally as seen in one of the images) and has a weight of 4.4 kilos. For its part, the control has measures quite similar to those of the previous Xbox One design, with the novelty of a different crosshead and the share button. The controller weighs about 50 grams less than the Elite V2, and runs on batteries while the One premium controller has a built-in battery. From behind you will see in the images all the inputs that it brings: 1 HDMI 2.1 port, 3 USB 3.1 ports, dual-band 802.11 WiFi and 802.3 10/100/1000 Ethernet.

One of the questions that has been put on the table in recent days has been to question whether the console was overheating. Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg stepped out on Friday to specify that the console heats up to a similar level as the Xbox One X.

Remember that since we are with Xbox Series X we are publishing all kinds of content related to the platform. Stay tuned to Meristation and the YouTube channel because we will offer much more content in the coming days.



