Xbox Series X has surfaced! New images

The long-awaited Xbox Series X, the rival of Sony PlayStation 5, appeared in Germany. According to the statements to date, new images of the device, which is expected to be the most powerful game console on paper, have emerged.

Xbox Series X viewed live

When we look at the photos shared by Mr. Keema on Twitter, it is seen that Series X is ready for sale. The phrase “Prototype-not for sale” on the back of the console draws attention. Series X, which was showcased at the Xperieon E-Arena in Germany, was displayed so clearly for the first time.

According to previous statements by Xbox, August would be full of announcements about Series X. As a matter of fact, we can say that it happened. Thanks to the statements made by Microsoft officials, it has been announced that the Series X will be available in November. Apart from that, the console controller also appeared.

The Xbox announcements were also postponed following the postponement of Halo Infinite, although it is planned to make clearer announcements.

Series X will be available this season. But no official date has been specified yet. According to the claims made from the guarantee of the Series X controller, the Series X will be available on November 5, 2020.



