Xbox Series X: Forza Motorsport development

The new episode of the saga will be made to beg; He anticipates that it will have ray tracing and 4K resolution at 60 FPS. There is no mention of a version on Xbox One.

Forza Motorsport was one of the big names in the Xbox Games Showcase. The series, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, is coming to Xbox Series X and PC soon with the ambition to become the greatest experience in the series. Let’s review everything we have learned from the title after the publication of an extensive breakdown of details on the official website. Of course, it seems that it goes for a long time: it is in an early stage of development.

Forza Motorsport has no release date; these are your goals

The brief trailer shown at the event just a few days ago highlighted two things with this Forza Motorsport: first, that the game looks spectacular and looks, in every detail, a new generation video game. There is no doubt, it is next gen in both lighting and graphic detail. Second, there was no release date. It is possible that the approach is one of reboot, of wanting to make a clean slate and a new account because the name of Forza Motorsport 8 could have been interpreted as a synonym of continuity, of simply “more and better”.

But Turn 10 Studios wants to go one step further and mention concepts such as “reinventing the series”, such as “connecting the players”, or “connection”, “immersion” and “realism” on the official website. It is the most ambitious installment, but its development is still in the early stages: “The new Forza Motorsport installment – currently in early development stage – is a reinvention of the series. We are taking what has made Forza Motorsport amazing for the past 15 years and integrating it with new game concepts and technologies, ”says Dan Greenawalt, creative director of the Forza franchise.

4K and 60 FPS is not an option, it is the norm. Ray tracing confirmed

To show off that realism and advanced technology, you need to get muscle; Apparently, this new Forza Motorsport promises to be at the technological forefront. Thanks to what they call ForzaTech, the graphics engine adapted in the Forza series, they will have ray tracing, dynamic weather and the 4K resolution combo at 60 images per second. Guaranteed.

The game is coming soon (not even mentioning the possibility of seeing it in 2021) to Xbox Series X, PC (Windows 10) and Xbox Game Pass. From MeriStation we have reviewed in this article all the exclusive games already confirmed for the new Microsoft console, although not all have a release date. Xbox Series X will be visible in stores in late 2020 at an undetermined price.



