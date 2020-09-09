Xbox Series X coming to $ 499 on November 10

Yesterday we had the official announcement of the Xbox Series S, the console with more modest configurations and more affordable price from Microsoft. And today (09), the company confirmed the information of the last rumor obtained from Windows Central, the Xbox Series X will be officially launched on November 10th and will cost US $ 499.00, the pre-sale of the console will start from the September 22nd.

This is the tweet… Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP) Release date: November 10 Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

