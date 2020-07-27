Xbox Series X Calendar: All games coming in 2020

We list the video games not only confirmed for the new Microsoft console, but they will arrive during this year 2020. Last week’s Xbox Games Showcase provided first-hand insight into what much of Microsoft’s internal studios are working on for the mighty Xbox Series X, which is slated for launch in 2020.

We saw many trailers, ambitious projects at an embryonic stage of development and the increasing support of its partners. Now, with that roadmap already outlined – we review all the confirmed exclusive games here – let’s talk in the short term: which Xbox Series X games will arrive this year 2020? We roll call.

What we will play on Xbox Series X this year 2020

As we did with PlayStation 5, where we summarize in this article all the games that will arrive in 2020 on the new Sony machine, it is the turn to do the same with the Microsoft console now that the team of Phil Spencer has shown its cards. It must be made clear from the outset that the Redmond have an ace up their sleeve (or two, better said) that does not have Japanese competition and that assumes a very important role in the Xbox Series X output catalog: backward compatibility and Xbox Game Pass.

The first, because from the first day access to “thousands of games” will be guaranteed in a total of four generations. Second, because the more than 100 titles currently available on Xbox Game Pass will be playable enhanced on Xbox Series X from day one. Examples? Gears 5, which will look better than PC and with an option for 120 FPS; o Forza Horizon 4, now at 60 FPS in 4K resolution.

[Updated to July 27]

Halo Infinite – Launch

The Medium – Christmas 2020

Tell Me Why – Launch

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Launch

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon – Launch

Grounded – Launch

Sea of ​​Thieves – Launch

The Ascent – 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 2020

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – December 4

Tetris Effect: Connected – Christmas 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – November 17; upgrade to Xbox Series X after

Marvel’s Avengers – Best since launch

Cyberpunk 2077 – Best from day one (patch in 2021)

FIFA 21 – End of 2020

Fortnite – Launch

Hyper Scape – Launch

Rainbow Six: Siege – Launch

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Since launch

NBA 2K21 – End of 2020

Watch Dogs Legion – October 29; update for Xbox Series X later

DiRT 5 – End of 2020 (October in the current generation)

Outriders – End of 2020

Chivalry 2 – 2020

Madden NFL 21 – 2020

Forza Horizon 4 (4K + 60 FPS patch) – Launch

CrossfireX – 2020

Observer – 2020

Planet Coaster – End of 2020

WRC 9 – 2020



