Xbox Series X Calendar: All Games Coming in 2020

We list the video games not only confirmed for the new Microsoft console, but will arrive during this year 2020.

Last week’s Xbox Games Showcase provided a first-hand insight into what much of Microsoft’s internal studios are working on for the mighty Xbox Series X, which is expected to be released in 2020. We saw many trailers, ambitious projects at an embryonic stage development and growing support from its partners. Now, with that roadmap already outlined – we review here all the confirmed exclusive games – let’s talk in the short term: what Xbox Series X games will arrive this year 2020? We take roll.

[UPDATE] Due to the delay of Halo Infinite and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 to 2021, we updated the post to remove both games from the list. In this way, we will have to wait until next year to play them on Xbox Series X.

What we will play on Xbox Series X this year 2020

As we did with PlayStation 5, where we summarize in this article all the games that will arrive in 2020 on the new Sony machine, it is the turn to do the same with the Microsoft console now that Phil Spencer’s team has shown their cards. It must be made clear from the outset that the Redmond team have an ace up their sleeve (or two, rather) that Japanese competition does not have and that it assumes a very important role in the Xbox Series X outlet catalog: backward compatibility and Xbox Game Pass.

The first, because from day one, access to “thousands of games” will be guaranteed in a total of four generations. Second, because the more than 100 titles currently available on Xbox Game Pass will be playable enhanced on Xbox Series X from day one. Examples? Gears 5, which will look better than on PC and with an option for 120 FPS; o Forza Horizon 4, now at 60 FPS in 4K resolution.

[Updated August 12]

The Medium – Christmas 2020

Tell Me Why – Launch

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Launch

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon – Launch

Grounded – Launch

Sea of ​​Thieves – Launch

The Ascent – 2020

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – December 4

Tetris Effect: Connected – Christmas 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – November 17; upgrade to Xbox Series X after

Marvel’s Avengers – Best Since Launch

Cyberpunk 2077 – Best From Day One (Patch 2021)

FIFA 21 – 2020 Finals

Fortnite – Launch

Hyper Scape – Launch

Rainbow Six: Siege – Launch

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – From Launch

NBA 2K21 – 2020 Finals

Watch Dogs Legion – October 29; update for Xbox Series X later

DiRT 5 – Late 2020 (October in current generation)

Outriders – Late 2020

Chivalry 2 – 2020

Madden NFL 21 – 2020

Forza Horizon 4 (4K + 60 FPS Patch) – Launch

CrossfireX – 2020

Observer – 2020

Planet Coaster – Late 2020

WRC 9 – 2020



