Xbox Series X arrives in Brazil for $ 4,999

Xbox Brazil today revealed (22) the prices of the next generation Xbox in Brazil: the Xbox Series X comes out for the suggested price of R $ 4,999 and the Xbox Series S costs R $ 2,999. Both video games will arrive in November (but without a specific date) and the pre-sale will not be tomorrow, according to Microsoft (22 is the international pre-purchase date).

For those on the outside, the Xbox Series X will be the company’s most powerful console, with over 12 Teraflops of power. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, will be a more accessible device, completely digital (without input for discs) and aimed at resolutions of 1080p or 1440p, but that can run the same games of the new generation, with the right to Ray Tracing and fast loading features with the new SSD.

“Games have come to play an important role in our lives. In addition to encouraging the imagination, they connect us to new worlds, stories and, of course, to friends ”, says Bruno Motta, Xbox manager for Brazil. “That’s why we bring everyone the best experience and compatibility across generations of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S.”

The values ​​seem to be on par with competitors, since the PS5, which costs $ 499 (the same value as the Xbox Series X in the USA), will also arrive for R $ 4,999. The Xbox Series S, which has a value of US $ 299 (the same price as the Switch in the USA), will arrive for R $ 2,999, also in the same price range of the Nintendo console in the country.



