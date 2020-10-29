Xbox Series X: Are you looking to win console refrigerator?

Earlier this week, rapper Snoop Dogg shared a photo of an Xbox Series X-shaped refrigerator, which ended up gaining a lot of repercussions on the internet. And taking advantage of the banter, Microsoft is now making a draw for this unusual item. Check it out below:

The draw started today and will continue until November 4th, and to participate you only need to follow the @Xbox page on Twitter and retweet the publication from the refrigerator.

So, what did you think? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments section!

