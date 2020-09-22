Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S | Where to book: GAME

Both consoles will hit stores on November 10. We review prices and conditions to reserve our Xbox. Payment models and details.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S can now be reserved in Spain. Microsoft has inaugurated the pre-purchase availability of its new consoles around the world through different stores with prices, conditions and dates already stipulated. The new generation of Xbox consoles will hit stores this November 10, but as the North American giant anticipated, they would give fans enough time to know how and when to put their unit aside and not run out of it.

In addition to the consoles, Microsoft opens this September 22 the reserves of its controls, the new Xbox Wirelles Controller Carbon Black, Robot White and the recently presented Shock Blue, a color range different from that chosen for the units incorporated in the two models of console.

Microsoft Store, GAME Spain, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés, Amazon and FNAC are the main prominent stores where reservations for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are enabled from this September 22; Let us know store by store the prices, conditions and characteristics of the purchase in Spain.

Pre-order Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X on the Microsoft Store

The official Microsoft store is one of the main purchasing methods enabled. The official portal has free shipping for the console and has also enabled the purchase of its new controls in the three colors presented: white, black and blue. Shipments will be made on the dates close to the launch on November 10. It is necessary to have a Microsoft account (Outlook, Hotmail …) to enter our shipping and billing information.

Reserve Xbox Series X in Microsoft Store for 499 euros

Reserve Xbox Series S in Microsoft Store for 299 euros

Reserve an Xbox Wireless Controller in Microsoft Store



