Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a US price

Microsoft finally makes official through the Xbox Twitter account how much its new generation of consoles will cost

After multiple leaks and finally the confirmation with the price in dollars of the Xbox Series S yesterday, the official Twitter account of Xbox Mexico announces the prices in pesos of what will be the new all the new generation linear.

The new Xbox Series S will cost $ 8,499 pesos in Mexico

For its part, the Xbox Series X will be priced at $ 13,999 pesos

Xbox Series S: $8,499 Fecha de lanzamiento: 10 de noviembre #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/7gMNwuPBTZ — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) September 9, 2020

With this finally, the Redmond multinational takes a solid step over its Sony counterpart in terms of the costs of its new generation of consoles. Now it only remains to know in which retailers it will be available on November 10, although it is well known that the brand seeks to have a balanced distribution among all sub-distributors in the country.



