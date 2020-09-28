Xbox Series X and Xbox One X head-to-head

Gamespot has timed the load times for games like Control, Red Dead Redemption 2, or Final Fantasy XV. Backward compatibility is one of the features that Microsoft has promoted the most in its new consoles.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will offer enhancements to all supported titles released on Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, although there will be differences between the two systems. Be that as it may, the North American media have already had the opportunity to test the most powerful model in depth. From the hand of Gamespot, we discovered the loading time of some games on Xbox Series X compared to Xbox One X. Titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy XV or Control show that times have been cut considerably.

It is necessary to make it clear that these are video games that have not been optimized to work on the console. In the case of titles like Sea of ​​Thieves or Gears 5, Microsoft will publish an official update that will allow these games to get more out of the intricacies of the Xbox Series X hardware. On the other hand, intergenerational products such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077 will do use of Smart Delivery, a tool that studios can use to update their products without the player having to pay for upgrades.

Beyond load times, the improved backward compatibility also favors other aspects such as resolution or framerate. The media agrees that many titles hit 60fps.



