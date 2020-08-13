Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers in images

A user compares the two Xbox and Microsoft controllers with hardly any differences, only in the crosshead, the new share button, and the LB and RB buttons.

Improve what was already practically perfect. Polish. Dress. That is Microsoft’s idea for the control of its new console, Xbox Series X. Unlike Sony with the Dualsense, the Redmond company has opted for a continuity approach after the enormous success of the Xbox One controllers. Some lucky ones already They have been able to get a copy of the new command, and from what they have shown on their social networks, there are small differences. Although we warn that they are that, very very small. The controller is practically the same except for two things: the new crosshead (or d-pad) and a third button in the center of the controller, the Share button.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

The author of the photos also adds that its size is slightly smaller; that the Xbox button in the center is not the one on the original Xbox One controller, but the one that began to be used with the Xbox One S; and that the front buttons LB and RB are now textured, are the same color as the remote and make practically no noise. The most curious thing about it is that you have tried it with your current console and … it works! We knew that the Xbox Series X controllers will be compatible with Xbox One (and vice versa), but it is still striking that they are already operational more than two months after the launch of the new console. Zak S, the owner of the command, has highlighted the new crosshead or d-pad, one of the great “must” of the original with the fighting genre, and has explained that, right now, if you press the new Share button it only makes one screenshot. Finally, it should be remembered that the remote will continue to use batteries and that Microsoft will sell rechargeable batteries separately.



