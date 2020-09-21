Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders: confirmed date

The new generation of Microsoft is already on its way and ready to offer its new proposal from November. After PlayStation 5 opened its reservations (and apologized) as soon as the presentation event ended on September 16, it is Microsoft’s turn, which has finally detailed the moment when players will be able to secure their Xbox Series consoles X and / or Series S.

Through a press release, those from Redmond have reported that both consoles can be reserved from September 22 at 9:00 (Spanish peninsular time), both in the Microsoft Store and in the usual outlets. At that same time the campaign will open in the rest of the countries of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will ship from November 10 in up to 37 countries. As already reported, the most powerful model will be priced at € 499.99, while the model intended for non-4K televisions will cost € 299.99. The Microsoft idea is that the console is available in 41 countries when the Christmas season arrives.

These are the schedules for other territories

United States (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg and other participating stores.

Canada (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating stores.

UK (8AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating stores.

Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman and other participating stores.

New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark and other participating stores.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft’s bet, two product ranges that will have access to all the new generation games that come out for the platform. Of course, Xbox Game Pass will play a key role in the present and future of the brand.



