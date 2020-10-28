Xbox Series X and Series S out of the box!

Unboxing videos for the Xbox Series X have begun to arrive. The videos that famous technology content producers took out of the box on YouTube on the Xbox Series X managed to attract attention in a short time. In addition, the Xbox Series S is out of the box simultaneously. You know, this console is among the most popular devices of Microsoft. Xbox Series X is out of the box!

Xbox Series X right out of the box: Impressive as expected!

Yesterday, we conveyed a report about the game console in which all the details were published. There, the console’s interface, the Quick Resume feature, and from there, the console’s actually strong structure is mentioned. It should be noted that the new generation Xbox can play games in 4K 60 FPS image quality.

Let’s say that the Xbox Series X has attracted attention in terms of backward compatibility. Thanks to the Xbox mobile application, even if you are not at home, you can make a game you purchase download to your console by giving a command through the application. You can also play downloaded games via the Xbox mobile app by connecting the Xbox controller to your phone. In this way, you can continue playing games on the mobile application even if you are not at home.

The console has a custom 8-core 7 nm AMD Zen 2 processor running at 3.8 GHz, as well as a total of 12 teraflops AMD RNDA 2 GPUs on the graphics card side. Featuring a 1TB special NVME SSD that provides very high speed to the console, the Xbox Series X uses 16 GB GDDR6 memory. It brings with it 4K UHD, which is also supported in many games, as well as significant improvements in audio.

We leave below for you to watch the box opening video featuring the famous Unbox Therapy YouTube channel;

Likewise, the Xbox Series S also comes up with the box opening. The strong structure of the game consoles and the good performance in high graphics games impress gamers. Series S will be able to play 1440p 120 FPS games. In addition to this, Ray Traycing support will reach low latency numbers, 4K streaming feature and technological support such as increasing the game resolutions to 4K.

Xbox Series S comes with a processor with the same power as Series X. It has a 4 teraflops GPU that supports 120 FPS as well as the Series X, which does not support 4K. The Series S model, which offers 10 GB GDDR6 RAM and 7.5 GB of RAM, supports 1440p resolution on the resolution side. In addition, 512 GB SSD is included. Series S comes up with an alternative that is at least 4 times more powerful on the CPU side and 3 times more powerful on the GPU side compared to the Xbox One X model.

iJustine recently got the Xbox refrigerator in Microsoft’s gesture. The Xbox Series X refrigerator surprised everyone with the photo shared on social media. The same refrigerator also went to the famous artist Snoop Dogg, who we know is a fan of console games. After this interesting event, the box opening video of the consoles came.

Below is the popular content producer iJustine unboxing both consoles:



