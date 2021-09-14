Xbox Series X and S: User Finds Way To Use SSD NVMe

There seems to be more than one way to expand storage for Xbox Series X|S consoles. According to the VGC website, a user of the Chinese website BiliBili discovered how to use a consumer SSD on the latest Microsoft consoles.

For this, he used an SSD NVMe compatible with PCIe Gen 4 technology. He simply connected the part to the console using an NVMe to CFexpress converter.

This is the format used by Seagate’s proprietary storage expansion for Xbox Series X|S, the only one officially supported so far.

Used SSD is the same already present in Xbox Series X|S

Only, to be completely safe, the BiliBili member used the Western Digital SN523 M.2 2230 SSD. This is the same model used as internal storage by Microsoft on the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

With this, it was possible to avoid any possible compatibility issues with other SSDs. So far, there’s been no testing with different models — so it’s not clear whether the process would work with other storage options.

Another question that remains undefined in this experiment is whether it is sustainable in the long term. That’s because the SSD used doesn’t have an integrated heat sink.

Proprietary Storage Expansion for Xbox Series X|S is costing $2,299

The option to use an M.2 SSD on the console is something that appeals to players with a more limited budget and greater technical knowledge. That’s because Seagate’s proprietary storage expansion is costing $2,299, nearly the price of the Xbox Series S.

In the case of the PlayStation 5, a beta system update allowed players to install any M.2 SSD as long as it has enough performance to run games on the console.