Xbox Series X and S Have Reduced Prices in Brazil; See The New Values

Good news for Xbox platform fans! Today (20), the company announced that the Xbox Series X and Series S had their prices reduced, the new values are respectively R$ 4349.00 and R$ 2649.00.

Controls Shock Blue, Pulse Red & Electric Shock: R$ 549

Xbox Control + USB-C Cable: R$ 479

Black and White Controls: BRL 459

When the consoles arrived here in Brazil, the Xbox Series S came with the value of R$ 2999.00 and the Series X at R$ 4999.00.

So, what did you think about the new prices? Will you guarantee yours? Let us know in the comments section!