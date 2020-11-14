UK-based internet service providers have announced that there has been an intense increase in internet traffic with the sale of the Xbox Series X and S consoles. In fact, it is said that the new generation Xbox consoles broke internet traffic records.

Xbox Series X and S break internet traffic record

Microsoft released the next generation consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. In the statement made by Microsoft, it was also stated that the company records were broken in the sales of the new generation console.

This intense demand has also been registered by internet service providers. System updates and game downloads caused internet traffic records to be broken.

UK-based Virgin Media announced that they experienced the highest data consumption in their history and rose 30 percent above the average. A total of 108 Petabytes of data was consumed, with 20 GB of data per user.

Similar statements came from Talk Talk and Openreach companies serving in the UK. Talk Talk stated that the network traffic reached its peak, while Openreach stated that they had a lot of difficulties on the network side.



