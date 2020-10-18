Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 release games!

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are little time left for their release, with good games on both consoles. Some games will be available on both consoles, some will be console specific. Exit games have always been important because they drive console sales. Since both companies know this situation well, they make the best use of their trumps.

List of opening games for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

The list includes First party and third party games. There are good games for both consoles. Although some are games from the previous generation, they can once again be the choice of the players with their renewed graphics and high frame rates.

Third party games coming out for both consoles

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

– Destiny 2: Beyond Light

– NBA 2K21

– Watch Dogs Legion

– Borderlands 3

– Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

– Just Dance 2021

– Observer: System Redux

– Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (November 13)

– DiRT 5

– Maneater

– Planet Coaster

– Cyberpunk 2077 (November 19)

– For Honor

– Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (November 17)

– Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition

First party games exclusively for PlayStation 5

– Astro’s Playroom

– Demon’s Souls

– Destruction All Stars

– Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Third party games exclusive to PlayStation 5

– Bugsnax

– Godfall

– The Pathless

First party games exclusively for Xbox Series X

– Forza Horizon 4

– Gears 5

– Gears Tactics

– Grounded

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Third party games exclusively for Xbox Series X

– Bright Memory 1.0

– Cuisine Royale

– Dead by Daylight

– Enlisted

– Evergate

– King Oddbal

– Manifold Garden

– Tetris Effect: Connected

– The Touryst

– The Falconeer

– War Thunder

– Yakuza: Like a Dragon

– Yes, Your Grace

The Xbox Series X and S will hit the shelves around the world on the same day on November 10th.

PlayStation 5 will take its place on the shelves in the USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 and all over the world on November 19.



