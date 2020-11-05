Xbox Series X, analysis. This is the way

After more than a month with the most powerful console Microsoft has ever created, we have it clear: the generation begins with the player’s hand, and not with his back to him.

Xbox Series X arrives with the lesson learned and with an evolution of the life cycle of One that already marked the way forward. After more than a month with Microsoft’s most powerful console, something is very clear to us: the company, led by Phil Spencer, wants to go hand in hand with the user and not turn their back on him, precisely what many felt in the upheaval 2013 in which Xbox One was presented in a way, then it was abandoned and in the end it ended up going on sale. Microsoft returns to its roots. Those of power as a flag, as it did with Xbox. That of the functionalities made and thought for the user, as it was developed during the Xbox 360 era. Only Halo is missing.

During the previous weeks we have already talked at length about many of the features of Series X, from Quick Resume to shorter loading times, through Auto HDR in games that do not have this functionality or the controller itself. So as we’ve covered before, in this article we’re going to focus on what we’ve been able to do after the mid-October prints. Games already optimized. The games that have improved during these weeks, the backward compatible titles that we have been able to test and, in short, the performance and benefits of the console in normal and current use: the one that the user will have on November 10.

A step forward in power, but above all in functionalities

When Xbox One came out in 2013, for many it was an outdated console. Not only did it lag behind the Playstation 4 in power, but it also had a problem due to the lower-mid-range GPU or the lower-than-desired performance CPU for the time. Of course, powerful games came out at the visual level, starting with Ryse or Forza 5, but it is true that it was already seen that the generational advance would be built over the years (720p or 900p were more than usual). Xbox Series X is not going to compete with the most powerful graphics cards today – the technology race of the PC exploded a long time ago and equating it with consoles has stopped making sense – but the starting point of Series is much more ambitious than that of Xbox One. And that can be seen once you have it at home.

One of the pleasant surprises that we had during the first weeks with the console was to see how the dynamic resolution of games like DOOM Eternal or Red Dead Redemption 2 was much more solid while keeping the framerate stable. Like games with a variable frame rate like Sekiro they went to a steady 60. As in Control, with optimization problems in One X, it remained rocky in our games. As Monster Hunter World did not need a graphic mode selector, because it already worked at maximum performance in motion and resolution. This has only been confirmed with the games that we have played a posteriori.



