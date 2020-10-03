Xbox Series X allows removal of episodes of games

It is an optional but interesting element. It can also be held on Xbox Series S. Xbox Series X will allow you to uninstall part of the games in order to free up space in order to optimize other installations.

This option, which will also be available in Series S, will allow the TB of space that comes standard to be used in a better way, as explained by Jason Ronald, director of program management at Xbox. “Beyond the hardware, we are making certain improvements to make it much easier to manage our space.” Games will naturally need to support this feature for it to be active.

Ronald explains that an example is being able to “select what to uninstall within the components of the games”, and adds that we can see it in titles with multiplayer and single player aspects: “You play the campaign, and then you want to focus only on the multiplayer, If the developers support it, you can free up space by deleting the campaign that you have already finished.

It will depend on the developers

For this to be successful, the big games must offer it, such as the Call of Duty series, which has three very clear aspects: campaign, cooperative and multiplayer. This would free up unnecessary space, especially if we consider that titles such as the latest Modern Warfare or others are already approaching or exceeding 100 gigabytes and that the console has about 800 gigabytes available to install titles.

Jason Ronald explained this on Major Nelson’s latest podcast, where they discussed both the space of the two Next Gen console versions released in November and Yakuza Like a Dragon and other adjustments for families. You can find it in this link.



