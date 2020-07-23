Xbox Series X: all its features and specifications

The Redmond company details many of the novelties of the system, which will go on sale in late 2020. Microsoft’s new console, Xbox Series X, reveals new details.

Not only does it show a technical demo with some of its features, but we can also see the console for the first time, from the hand of youtuber Austin Evans. Through an entry on the Xbox website, Redmond report on the latest news. The team maintains that from the beginning, the intention with Xbox Series X was to offer the most powerful Xbox system for their video games. “In past generations, potential was defined first with innovation in graphics.” However, they consider that currently players demand more than 60 frames per second and high definition.

“Although Xbox Series X will offer a massive increase in GPU performance and continue to redefine and advance the state of the art in graphics with new capabilities, such as ray tracing accelerated by the hardware itself,” says Jason Ronald, director and Xbox Series X product manager. “We don’t think this generation is going to be defined only by graphics and resolution.” Anyway, the North American company has offered the full technical specifications.

This Thursday, July 23, the Xbox Games Showcase will take place, where the first games from Xbox Game Studios will be announced for the imposing Xbox Series X. There is a confirmed name: Halo Infinite.

Technical specifications

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w / SMT) Zen 2 Custom CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1,825 GHz RDNA 2 Custom GPU

Tablet size: 360.45 mm2

Processor: 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16GB GDDR6 w / 320mb bus

Memory bandwidth: 10GB @ 560GB / s, 6GB @ 336GB / s

Hard Drive: 1TB NVME SSD Custom

I / O performance: 2.4 GB / s (Raw), 4.8 GB / s (Compressed with custom lock

decompression hardware)

Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card

Exerno storage: USB 3.2, allows external HDD

Optical reader: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

AMD chips: “The greatest generational leap”

The team was aware that a new generation platform had to be built that would run at 60fps with 4K resolution, but developers had to have room to manage. They also knew they could go further and offer 120 fps on some competitive products. However, those aspects depend a lot on the developers. Xbox Series X will ensure that the system can host competitive and independent blockbuster games.

Americans continue their long relationship with AMD, which has been working on Xbox for 15 years. “Xbox Series X is the biggest generational leap in a SOC (System on Chip) and API design we’ve done at Microsoft so far; and it is truly an honor for AMD to have Microsoft’s trust as a partner in this endeavor, ”said Sebastien Nussbaum, Vice President, Corporate and Product Technology, AMD.

According to Nussbaum, “Xbox Series X is going to be a boast of leadership in technical innovation for this generation of consoles and will spread innovation across the DirectX ecosystem both this year and next year,” he adds.

Speed, one of the most important characteristics

Microsoft highlights speed as a key point of Xbox Series X, a feature that can be defined in many ways, according to the company. In the field of video games, this new generation system will allow you to enjoy titles with greater speed thanks to the SSD hard drive. The development team has carefully considered loading times when designing the console architecture, to ensure that players “spend more time playing and less waiting.”

The development group invested in improving speed levels through Xbox Velocity Architecture, which offers full integration between hardware and software. It is optimized for streaming game resources. The statement specifies that this will unlock capabilities that have never been seen before in video game development, allowing 100 GB of game resources to be immediately accessible to developers. “The components of Xbox Velocity Architecture combine to create a more effective multiplayer in physical memory,” highlight the information.

“The CPU is the brain of the new console and the GPU the heart, but Xbox Velocity Architecture is the soul,” explains Andrew Goosen of Microsoft’s technical department at Xbox Series X. “Xbox Velocity Architecture is much more than just speed. loading times. It is one of the most innovative parts of our new console. It’s about revolutionizing the way games can create more vast and compelling worlds. ”



