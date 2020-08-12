Xbox Series X after the delay of Halo Infinite

Microsoft reviews the strengths of its long-awaited new console for 2020; this time without its main flagship. Xbox Series X presents its credentials.

Xbox Series X will not have Halo Infinite at its launch this coming November. Late on Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed two things: the first, that the long-awaited 343 Industries video game, the one with which the console was presented in style at the time and that was going to serve as the flagship of the machine in its departure will be required until 2021. The second, that the console will finally be available in November at a price to be determined. From Redmond they have collected all the benefits of the system despite the absence of the Master Chief.

Beyond Halo Infinite: what Xbox Series X has for this Christmas

“In the meantime, we have a lot of content that you can entertain yourself with until the Master Chief arrives,” begins Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire editor-in-chief, on the occasion of this news. “We will have thousands of titles to play that will take you through all four generations when Xbox Series X launches globally in November 2020 alongside 100 Xbox Series X-optimized games that have been created to get the most out of our console. more powerful ”, they add. Here is a breakdown of incentives to make the leap this November, which is summarized as follows:

More than 50 brand new games coming in 2020 intergenerationally, but optimized for Xbox Series X and with Smart Delivery: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion, among others.

Exclusive titles (temporary or permanent) like The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected and more; all of them on Xbox Game Pass

More than 40 games already published that will have the ‘Optimized’ seal on Xbox Series X: better image rate, higher resolution, reduced loading times … Highlights, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and plus.

Xbox Game Pass: more than 100 games in a shared library that we can already enjoy on Xbox One and PC, but with the native hardware improvements of Xbox Series X. Also, since September 15 with the game in the cloud as standard in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Project xCloud) for Android devices.

Backward compatibility: thousands of compatible and improved Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games. A kind of remastering where nonexistent graphic elements in the original versions will be added: resolution increased up to 4K, HDR, loading times, immediate resumption …

Xbox Series X will go on sale this November worldwide. The launch price and outlet catalog of the console are currently unknown



